Ultraman surpasses Evangelion among the most viewed anime of 2019 on Netflix!

After the holidays, and with the start of the new year for a few days … it's time for budgets for 2019! A great surprise is not Evangelion of the legendary Hideaki Anno the most watched anime on Netflix, but the most followed series was that of Ultraman.

Released in 1966, the Ultraman series is hugely popular in Japan so much that over the years it has generated a disproportionate amount of TV series, anime, films, videogames and (obviously) merchandising ranging from splendid action figures to more or less useful gadgets. Ultraman tells of an intergalactic hero who must defend Earth from the onslaught of monstrous alien creatures. To do this, our hero has the power to grow and thus engage in fierce clashes between the buildings of the Japanese metropolis of Tokyo. The series really has an extreme fascination with the Japanese, so much so that it gave birth to a real trend, the famous Tokusatsu (Japanese heroes) followed by more or less successful emules (above all the long-haired hero Megaloman).

In the face of this huge ten-year success, it is surprising to a certain extent that the series has totaled numbers higher than Evangelion for Netflix Japan. And it is really curious to note that Hideaki Anno (huge fan of the series) will make Ultraman Shin, the film of the character of Ultraman. If you are interested in information on the series, you can read our review of Ultraman for Netflix. We also remind you that the official date of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is available.