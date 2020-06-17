Ultraman: Marvel Comics reveals the cover art and the first details of the new series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the last Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the editor of Marvel C.B. Cebulski has announced the first details and the cover of the new series of Ultraman. "The Rise of Ultraman" will hit the market later this year, however we currently don't have a specific exit window.

The script for the publication will be edited by Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Mat Groom (Self / Made), while the artistic sector will deal with Francesco Manna (Avengers, Fantastic Four).

The narrative of the series will not be tied to previous stories, it will be a sort of reboot, so as to allow new readers to enter the universe of Ultraman without any trouble. Kyle Higgins commented on the project with the following statements:

"A few years ago, thanks to the time spent with the Power Rangers, I was able to discover and learn more about the Tokusatsu genre. With its wildly different conventions and inspirations, the Tokusatsu genre – and Ultraman in particular – was for me a great source of joy.

It's such a mature kind of possibility, even for what we conceive of in the superhero narrative structure. It is both an honor and a privilege to bring Ultraman to Marvel. "

The Rise of Ultraman is only the first step of the collaboration between Tsubaraya Procductions and Marvel Comics, which in the coming months will be harbinger of new productions dedicated to the character.

What do you think, will you take a look at the next releases of Ultraman by Marvel Comics?

The new campaign for the Ultraman series has been launched. Ultraman surpasses Neon Genesis Evangelion among the most viewed anime of 2019 on Netflix.