Entertainment

Ultraman: defend yourself from the Coronavirus with themed masks

August 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Ultraman arrived on Netflix last year, with a 3DCG anime and sequel to the story we knew. Despite the fluctuating result, the streaming portal product has helped fuel the production of new dedicated products both in Japan and in the rest of the world.

Waiting for the season 2 of Ultraman shown in a trailer, we are witnessing the continuous arrival on the market of products such as action figures and Funko Pop on the Japanese hero, but also merchandising of another type. With the arrival of the Coronavirus in Japan, many anime and manga brands have launched into the creation of custom masks, intensifying a trend that already existed and that the virus has only fed.

Ultraman also embarks on this challenge with the new CCP Ultra Mask, abbreviated to CUM – a smiley and clearly intentional acronym given the English meaning – and which will be available in five versions. As you can see below, there will be the Ultra Q, Ultraman, Ultra Seven, Ultraman Jack and Kaiser Belial types each with a different and unique print. On the CCP website it is possible to pre-order them until August 31st, at a cost of 1,343 yen (just over 10 euros). Will you launch yourself in defense of the weakest with these masks on your face?

READ:  Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Gohan as the protagonist of My Hero Academia

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.