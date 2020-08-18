Ultraman: defend yourself from the Coronavirus with themed masks

Share it:

Ultraman arrived on Netflix last year, with a 3DCG anime and sequel to the story we knew. Despite the fluctuating result, the streaming portal product has helped fuel the production of new dedicated products both in Japan and in the rest of the world.

Waiting for the season 2 of Ultraman shown in a trailer, we are witnessing the continuous arrival on the market of products such as action figures and Funko Pop on the Japanese hero, but also merchandising of another type. With the arrival of the Coronavirus in Japan, many anime and manga brands have launched into the creation of custom masks, intensifying a trend that already existed and that the virus has only fed.

Ultraman also embarks on this challenge with the new CCP Ultra Mask, abbreviated to CUM – a smiley and clearly intentional acronym given the English meaning – and which will be available in five versions. As you can see below, there will be the Ultra Q, Ultraman, Ultra Seven, Ultraman Jack and Kaiser Belial types each with a different and unique print. On the CCP website it is possible to pre-order them until August 31st, at a cost of 1,343 yen (just over 10 euros). Will you launch yourself in defense of the weakest with these masks on your face?