Ultra Instinct or Super Saiyan? My Hero Academia fans debate the form of Deku

Deku has never been able to adequately control the One for All during the first few months, also due to his not yet well trained body. The new banner of power is however making progress, but thanks to the presence of Eri he can even use the One for All Infinito 100%, a version never seen before in My Hero Academia.

Using this One for All is 100% similar to All Might, although many more visual effects have been prepared for Deku. Just these visual effects in recent days have made this form of Izuku associate with Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan. However, there have also been fans who have seen us Izuku Midoriya in Ultra Instinct, referring to the transformation presented in the anime and manga Dragon Ball Super.

At the bottom you can see a plethora of My Hero Academia fans who mentioned the Ultra Instinct used by Goku by comparing them with different images. Some who simply made comparisons between the two fighting techniques and others who instead thought more of the sensations transmitted during the scenes of maximum power.

Have you enjoyed this episode of the anime? Here you can read our review on My Hero Academia 4×13.