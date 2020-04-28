 Ultimatum rumored as UCM's next big event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new rumor of maximum scale reaches the Internet because it speaks of one of what would be the next big projects of Marvel Studios, possibly to adapt both in the cinema and on the Disney + platform. It would be the event that would hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Without going into concrete details, it is said that Marvel Studios would be in the early stages of development of an adaptation of Ultimatum. Some images from last February from the series set "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" They were already targeting the ULTIMATUM military group and its leader Sin Banderas. Here we are talking about something bigger, referring to 2009 event in the Ultimate comics, which as we know, especially at the beginning of the UCM, served a lot of inspiration when adapting the aspects of superheroes.

Logically, as with all the events that Marvel Studios adapts for its UCM, certain liberties will be taken. Ultimatum is an event where the central theme is in the Death of the Scarlet Witch and Mercury, which causes Magneto lose control over the death of his children and try to destroy the world. The Fantastic Four, X-Men and other heroes must join forces to stop him. Other characters like Doctor Doom or Namor also have their role in the comics event.

The interesting thing is that heroes whose rights Marvel Studios has recently recovered with the purchase of Fox, would be part of the event. We are talking about the first fantastic family of Marvel and the mutants, they have yet to make their debut at UCM.

In addition to all this, Shawn Sendio, who was the head of production of all the Netflix Marvel series and also of the series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "WandaVision"He has theoretically published this image in his Instagram story, where he also alludes to Ultimatum. However, this publication must be treated with caution because there is no longer any trace.

View post on imgur.com

Via information | MCU Cosmic