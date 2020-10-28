ultimate guide for fans

After eight years of incredible successes, on May 19, 2019, one of the most viewed television sagas, loved (and sometimes “hated”) by viewers, ended: that is Game of Thrones. The series finale was one of the most talked about in history, and we already told you about the cast actors who criticized the Game of Thrones ending.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s comments on the controversial GOT conclusion have recently been added to these. One thing certain, however, is the sheer scale of the show conceived by David Benioff e Dan Weiss, adaptation of the novels written by George RR Martin of the A Song of Ice and Fire, able to capture millions of viewers from all over the world, and becoming one of the media phenomena of the last decade.

If by chance you have never seen an episode of the series (even if we strongly doubt) or if you want to see it in full, in streaming, today we will offer you our guide to the episodes of Game of thrones, to find out where to find it and how to look at it.

The series consists of 8 seasons, for a total number of 73 episodes, lasting between 49 and 81 minutes, a record reached with the third episode of the eighth season, which exceeds an hour and twenty of transmission. All 8 seasons of the series can be found on Sky on the service On Demand, in which you will have the entire narrative arc of the show available. To watch the series in streaming, you will find it available (if you are a Sky customer) with the application Sky Go, available for every platform from PC Windows a Mac, gives Android a iOs, able to support it. Furthermore, the series is present complete in the catalog of NOW TV, the streaming platform managed by Sky. The series is complete and comes in its double version: original language and dubbing in Italian, which in the original broadcast arrived a week after the broadcast of the episodes in the original language. Additionally, the show continues to appear with reruns on the TV channel Sky Atlantic, which has always been the television “home” of GOT.

For those who do not have a subscription Sky, or was not interested in the offer NOW TV, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will arrive on Rai 4 (which has broadcast the previous seven series of episodes in recent years) starting Monday 2 November 2020 with one episode per week. It is still unclear whether the series will be made available for streaming after airing on Rai Play (not having any official press releases about it), but we believe it will. Stay with us to discover possible further news.

And while our beloved Daenerys Targaryen from GOT had an “adrenaline-pumping” birthday, we also look forward to finding out when the sixth and penultimate book of the Chronicles, which will allow to shed light on which characters will have a similar fate to the one we saw in Game of Thrones in The Winds of Winter.

Was this guide useful to you? You are going to see / review the best episodes of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments section!