Ukyo Kodachi, author of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, reassures fans of his work

Coronavirus is slowing down the work of several companies around the world. In Japan the latest in chronological order to have been hit is the Shueisha and this has forced to delay the releases of Weekly Shonen Jump. While not in that magazine, what is the situation for the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

With a Twitter message dating back to April 8, screenwriter Ukyo Kodachi wanted to reassure fans of the situation. The author confirms that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations team is doing well and will continue the work, simultaneously asking for continued fan support. Therefore, unless new, both he and Mikio Ikemoto and the assistant designers did not contract the Coronavirus.

We will therefore see chapter 45 on V-Jump and MangaPlus without problems on April 20, while we will inevitably have to wait a few weeks to find out if the chapter 46 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations of May will follow normal publications.

On the contrary, the volume 11 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations scheduled for the first days of May has been postponed by Shueisha always for the Coronavirus. This could anticipate the presence of problems for everything that is expected by Shueisha from late April onwards.