UK, The Guardian newspaper sounds the alarm: “Too much racism in anime”

A few hours ago, the famous English newspaper The Guardian has published an interesting article written and directed by the journalist Josh Toussaint-Strauss, inherent in the world of anime and the preponderant racism present in most of the series belonging to this industry.

The video, taken from the in-depth article of the same name and visible at the top of the news, is entitled “Souls portray black people incorrectly, here’s how to fix it“. The clip shows a series of interviews with anime fans, and features the following description:”Josh Toussaint-Strauss loves anime, but often sees black characters depicted in a racist and stereotypical way. Even big shows like Dragon Ball Z, Cowboy Bebop and One Punch Man fail when trying to represent minorities. What do fans, writers and critics think?“.

The journalist opens the discussion by declaring that “he does not want to cancel souls, but only to put a stop to racism”. Later some critics argue about the representation of black characters, pointing out how some character designs are children of an old school of thought, based on some American cartoons broadcast in the 40s and 50s and characterized by a deep racism.

According to respondents, the fact that Japan is inhabited for about 97% by Japanese does not justify the approximate representation of many black characters, including Coffee from CowBoy Bebop, Popo from Dragon Ball, Blackluster from One-Punch Man or the most recent Sister Krone of The Promised Neverland.

The journalist closes the speech on a positive note, saying he is satisfied with the changes made in recent years e hoping that many animation and manga studios will realize the error and continue to work on the theme.

We, as always, want to hear yours. What do you think of the video? Do you agree? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that the autumn anime season will soon begin, and that among the many upcoming series there is also the highly anticipated fourth season of The Attack of the Giants.