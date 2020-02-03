UK ranking: COD Modern Warfare maintains the top of the Top 10

Share it:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare was last week's best selling game in the UK, according to GamesIndustry, the last seven days have also seen a dizzying increase in retail sales of Switch games.

Many retailers had run out of consoles and Switch games at Christmas without receiving new supplies for almost the entire month of January, however, now the situation has changed and these items are available again in large quantities at the main retailers in the country.

Thanks to the new supplies, Ring Fit Adventure returns to the ranking at position number 7, marking a + 822% in retail sales. Similar situation for Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, which moved from position number 25 to sixth, with a 197% growth in physical sales.

Top Ten UK February 3 2020

Call of Duty Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Ring Fit Adventure Luigi's Mansion3 Dragon Ball Z Kakarot The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

For the rest there are no particular changes in the ranking, partly due to the limited AAA and AA releases of the month of January, with the sole exclusion of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and Journey to the Savage Planet, which debuts at position number 34.