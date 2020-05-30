UIF released the accounts of the Cooperative and the Cruz Azul to meet their salary commitments

Share it:

Since 2019, the FGR has denounced Guillermo Álvarez, owner of the Cruz Azul Cooperative for suspicious international transactions (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), released this Friday afternoon the accounts of the Cooperative and the Cruz Azul club, so that both entities can meet their salary commitments and safeguard the labor rights of its employees.

However, the accounts of their holders are still kept frozen, Guillermo Álvarez, and his partners, Alfredo Álvarez (brother) and Víctor Garcés, because they present unusual movements. This was announced by the FIU through a statement:

The Financial Intelligence Unit reports that the personal accounts of senior managers of the Cruz Azul Cooperative have been blocked for detecting unusual movements in the financial system. The bank accounts for the operation and operation of the Cooperative, as well as the Cruz Azul Sports Club are free in order to safeguard the labor and salary rights of the workers of the various companies of the Cooperative.

On Thursday night, several media outlets detailed that the accounts of these three men were frozen by to have created a scheme to divert resources to personal accounts in Spain, the United States, and other countries between 2013 and 2020, with movements of at least 1,200 million pesos.

It is worth mentioning that, since April 2019 complaints were filed by the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) against brothers Álvarez and Garcés for fraudulent administration.

(Photo: Twitter / LigaMX)

For its part, the Liga MX He affirmed this afternoon through a statement that so far has not been notified by the FIU of an alleged investigation against the managers of La Maquina.

LIGA MX has so far not received any notification or report on investigations carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit

Despite this, Liga MX pointed out that will be aware of the situation of the cement club, reiterating its interest in clarify any kind of situation.

The Presidency will keep an eye on the development of the alleged investigations disseminated in the press that may be relevant to the development of the LIGA MX and its members. The LIGA MX Presidency, as it has been demonstrated and has been public knowledge, reiterates its full willingness to collaborate with the different authorities, always preserving respect for legality and fundamental rights

Affiliation Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation (Photo: FMF)

In this sense, the club could be in serious trouble if the allegations are verifiedbecause I would be at risk of being disenrolled of Liga MX.

According to him regulation affiliation of the Mexican Football Federation, there are nine causes for a club to lose its membership, and one of them is Criminal acts. In its article 66 it reads, if:The Owner and / or the Directors of the Club incur in criminal acts or of doubtful reputation, in the opinion of the Executive Committee”, That is considered as causal to be disenrolled.

In this regard, Liga MX assured that respect the right of presumption of innocence and they ensure that they remain attentive to the development of the investigation.

For the LIGA MX Presidency, and according to the legal framework of our country, citizens have the presumption of innocence as a fundamental condition

Disenrollment, a very distant scenario

Cruz Azul was the leader of Clausura 2020 before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

Gabriel Regino, a criminal lawyer, indicated in an interview with The universal than The FIU has no legal obligation to notify Liga MX or the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) on the investigation, because the action it carries out against the Cruz Azul Cooperative and its owners it is independent of the company's affiliations or links with other organizations.

" If the case comes before a judge and the criminal facts determine that, in the event of the crime, the soccer team has been used for this purpose, then the dissolution of the club could be ordered and, consequently, its disenrollment. But for that we are light years away ”, Exposed.

