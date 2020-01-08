Ugly Betty's creator is found dead

Share it:

Silvio Horta was found dead in Miami at age 45, specialized media reported Tuesday.

The Horta agent told AFP that the family will release a statement shortly.

So far the official cause of his death was not reported, although the Variety specialized magazine indicated that it was a suicide.

Horta developed the successful ABC show, inspired by the Colombian soap opera "I am Betty, the ugly".

The series follows the progress of a nerd secretary trying to forge a career in a fashion magazine in New York.

Both the program, produced by Salma Hayek, and its star America Ferrera won Golden Globes.

"I am shocked and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of the death of the creator of 'Ugly Betty', Silvio Horta," Ferrera wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"His talent and creativity brought me and many others a lot of joy and light."

The co-star of the show, Vanessa Williams wrote on her part that "many of those who work with him will miss his creativity and passion."

The show aired in 2006 and lasted four seasons, under the direction of the Cuban-American creator, who moved to Los Angeles in 1996 when he sold the screenplay for the horror film "Urban Legend", two years later becoming a starring success by Jared Leto.

Horta had no other major project after "Ugly Betty", which aired in 2010.