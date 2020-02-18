Ugh, you can't imagine what Robert Pattinson, the new Batman, answered when they asked him what it smells like

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During an interview, Robert Pattinson has confessed that the smell that defines him It is waxes to paint.

It is waxes to paint. In addition, we have received the first images of Batman's characterized actor for his next film.

Let's play a game: imagine what your favorite le celebs ’smell like. A servant has no evidence, but no doubt, that Harry Styles smells like citrus, Ariana Grande to cotton candy, and that Rosalia and Kylie Jenner, apart from sharing mimosas, the perfume they use too.

We are not sure of this data, but we are the smell body that represents Robert Pattinson. Before discovering the answer, we would have bet that the actor uses some of those colonies that include pheromones in his recipe, recognizable hundreds of kilometers away. Or even that it had a certain scent of blood, for that of its time in the saga 'Twilight'. Well none of this. Hold on tight because the new Batman has confessed to what it smells like and we're freaking out.

Drumroll. A waxes to paint. Yes, as you are reading, to the typical colored paintings that children use to fill their drawings. He has confessed in an interview for Allure.

It freaks out! The smell that represents Robert Pattinson, whom we will see in ‘Batman’, is that of waxes

To the question about how you would describe your smell, Robert Pattinson replied:

‘‘ Many people say I smell like waxes to paint ’’.

Wow, this we did not expect. We are going to run a thick veil and keep thinking that Robert Pattinson will be the new Batman.