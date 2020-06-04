Ufotable: tax scandal, the study of Demon Slayer settles the accounts

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over a year ago, it does ufotable study, the company famous for giving light to the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer, found herself embroiled in a tax evasion dispute of around € 3 million, according to allegations from Bungeishunju's Weekly Bunshun Digital magazine. Several months later, the company settled the accounts.

the ufotable scandal met with particular fanfare within the animation industry, as the studio is particularly appreciated by the community for the high technical quality that has characterized its productions. The controversy, as a result of the accusations which turned out to be largely correct, forced many employees to resign.

According to a source close to the investigation, the president of the company Hikaru Kondo he would have hidden 30% of the proceeds from some restaurants linked to ufotable in his home safe, in order to reduce the tax burden. According to the president's statements, the money withheld would later be used to finance some of the company's affairs. Either way, the taxes due on the retained amounts amount at around 139 million yen (more than one million euros) which ufotable has already paid to settle its accounts, as revealed by a press release from the same company published a few hours ago.

In any case, it seems that the legal controversy is finally over and despite the company's economic problems we are sure that it will revenue derived from the success of Demon Slayer have assisted in regulating the tax return. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation? Let us know with a comment below.