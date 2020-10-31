Ufotable: according to a rumor, the Demon Slayer studio is busy for at least 5 years

Demon Slayer is today one of the most famous titles related to Japanese animation in Japan and in the West, thanks above all to an animated adaptation that has managed to transpose an extremely promising manga with care and epicness. The merit of its success, therefore, depends above all on ufotable, the studio that dealt with the anime.

I study ufotable has actually begun to be appreciated by fans of Japanese animation for some time, thanks above all to superfine productions such as Fate / Zero, Fate / Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works and Kara no Kyoukai. The definitive success, however, came precisely after Demon Slayer conquered the whole world thanks to the adventures of Tanjiro in search of a cure for Nezuko, his little sister transformed into a demon for mysterious causes.

Yet, despite the controversy related to the tax scandal that upset the ufotable studio a few months ago, the company seems to be full of work to the core. As revealed by otakomu, a famous Japanese site, it seems the company is validated for work for at least 5 years. Unfortunately, there is currently no full version of the translation of the leaked article available, but it seems evident that ufotable has managed to gain some popularity thanks to the excellent results obtained with the anime adaptation of the manga. Koyoharu Gotouge. In any case, we just have to hope that among these projects there is also the sequel to Demon Slayer of which now only the announcement is missing.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the ufotable studio, do you like its style? Let us know with a comment below.