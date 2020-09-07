UFC 4: EA experiments with in-game ads but removes them after fan criticism

Share it:

At the beginning of September, the developers of EA Sports UFC 4 surprised fans of the series by introducing, without any prior communication, in-game advertisements in the intermission between the different phases of the fights.

The appearance of these commercials sparked criticism from the community, with lots of messages shared on social networks and on the main videogame forums such as Reddit and ResetEra. As a consequence of this wave of protests, the authors of EA Canada have thus decided to back off.

To clarify the matter further and reconstruct what happened, the representatives of Electronic Arts they explained from the columns of Eurogamer.net that “Earlier this week, the UFC 4 development team activated in-game slots to display advertisements during intermission and gameplay ‘replay’ moments. This type of commercial is not new to the game. UFC franchise, although we have generally reserved only certain sections of the game to display similar ads. From the feedback received from fans, it is clear, however, that the integration of this kind of commercial is not welcome. For this, these advertisements are have been disabled by the development team, we apologize for any game disruption users may have experienced “.

Regarding the controversy over the lack of communication for the addition of such a “sensitive” element in the gameplay dynamics of UFC 4, the spokesperson for EA specifies that “We understand that we should have announced the introduction of these commercials in advance. We want to make sure our players get the best possible experience while enjoying EA Sports UFC 4, so these kinds of commercials will never reappear in the future.”.

In the past, even in titles like NBA 2K19, in-game advertisements have generated quite a few discontent among fans. In the hope that Electronic Arts keeps the word given to fans of the latest EA Canada fighting game, we leave you to our review of EA Sports UFC 4.