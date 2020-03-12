UEFA will study next Tuesday to stop all its competitions due to the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

UEFA announces new meetings to treat the coronavirus crisis. For now there is no official decision, but he also talks about debate on the Eurocup this summer.

It will meet next Tuesday to make a decision on the coronavirus. So, all national and European competitions will be analyzed, including the Eurocup 2020.

The European body, now yes, values ​​very seriously to postpone the Euro Cup until the summer of 2021, which would force the suspension of the League of Nations and the Club World Cup.

"Future decisions about these two parties will be communicated in due course"communicated UEFA, which next Tuesday will meet by video conference with the 55 European national federations, the clubs and the FIFPro players union to decide the future of all national and European competitions, including Euro 2020.

It is not the first time that football has been suspended. On this occasion, coronavirus has been the cause that has forced LaLiga to paralyze the First and Second Division championships. But throughout history, in Spain, even on new occasions, soccer stopped.

1. THE SIX FOOTBALL STRIKES

Spanish soccer was paralyzed by the labor demands of the soccer players, who went on strike several times to demand their rights. They managed to paralyze football in 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2011 and 2019.

The first, in 1979, was called the "dropped boots" strike. He stopped the championship one weekend and changed the working conditions of Spanish football. The players demanded the abolition of the right of retention, its inclusion in the Social Security regime and the suppression of the age limit to play in the Third Division, established at 23 years. The pressure from the footballers took effect and after reaching an agreement with the Federation, the following weekend the competition returned.

In September 1981 the Footballers Association (AFE) proposed a new strike that lasted for the first two days of the League. On September 6 the matches were not played and on the 13 the youth teams played them. The players called off the protest after achieving the payment of the debts and the abolition of the regulation to align the sub-20.

Before the end of that season, in 1982, the AFE called another strike, on April 11, three days before the end of the championship. She had little follow-up and was called off the following day. However, in 1984, in the month of September, the First Line youth and amateur clubs to boycott the protest of the professionals, who stopped soccer to demand to intervene in the agreements with the televisions and to assert their image rights.

On the second day the clubs played the games without their professional footballers and on the third there was no soccer because an opinion from the General Director of Labor determined that using youth and fans was not adjusted to law. A week later, the tournament resumed.

The penultimate time that matches were suspended due to a men's soccer strike was in the 2011/12 season. The disagreements between the AFE and the LFP over the collective agreement and the employer's request that the clubs face a debt of 50 million euros that they maintained with the players, finally ended in the paralysis of the first day. Then, at the seventh round of negotiations, an agreement was reached and the following day was played.

The last strike that paralyzed League matches was carried out by women's football this season to demand their first collective agreement. After months of negotiations without reaching an agreement, the players of the 16 teams of the First Iberdrola did not dispute the game on November 16 and 17. In the end, they achieved their goal and signed the desired collective agreement and no more League matches were paralyzed.

2. THE DEATH OF JOSÉ ANTONIO REYES

The death of the ex-player of Sevilla, Arsenal, Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid and Córdoba in a traffic accident caused the suspension and postponement of seven Second Division matches on the penultimate round of the 2018/19 season.

3. THE STRIKE OF AIR CONTROLLERS



In December 2010, the air traffic controllers strike also affected football and the Tenerife-Granada meeting had to be postponed. Many clubs managed to reach the stadiums through alternative routes such as the train or the bus, but the clash between the Canarian club and the Andalusian club could not be disputed.

4. THE 9/11 ATTACKS

Terrorism also affected suspensions in the soccer world. The 9/11 attacks forced UEFA to postpone some European clashes. Four of them affected matches that had to be played in Spanish territory: Deportivo-Olympiacos of the Champions League and Valencia-Chernomorets, Celta-Sigma Olomouc and Zaragoza-Silkeborg of the Europa League.