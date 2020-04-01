UEFA will give priority to the leagues and plans the return of the Champions starting in July

Finishing the competitions that have been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic remains the UEFA's intention, as has been evident in the meeting held by its federations this Wednesday.

The priority is to finish the national leagues always when the authorities consider it possible. UEFA is convinced that the months of April and May they will not be able to take advantage but he thinks that in June It may be more feasible, as Toño García announced this Monday in 'The spar'.

Once these competitions were over, it would be when trying to recover both the Champions as the Europa League. The conviction is that it cannot be done before the beginning of July.

The key date

UEFA has established that different federations will have to communicate the August 3rd the teams participating in the European competitions next season. That would require that by that date all national leagues had ended.

At the UEFA meeting, it was assumed that the schedule for the remainder of the season will invade the next. What will happen to the contracts They end on June 30 and it is understood that they will be extended to finish what remains of the competition corresponding to the 2019-20 campaign.

The concern of national federations lies in knowing how the coronavirus pandemic will evolve and what decisions will be taken in the different European governments because it may be the case that some countries veto the entrance of teams from other nations.

As SER announced on Tuesday, the U21 European Championship and the Women's European Championship will be delayed by one year, until 2022. In addition, the June window for the teams is eliminated and the September window will have three dates for meetings instead of two. For its part, the Nations League It will be for the end of this year.