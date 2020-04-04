UEFA threatens to kick Belgium out of the Champions League and Europa League

The president of the UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, strongly criticized the decision of the Belgian league to end the season and warned that this measure endangers the participation of the teams of that country in the european competitions.

"I think that is not the way. Solidarity is not something in one direction. You can't ask for help and then take the decision on its own, "Seferin said in statements to the Second Chain of German Television (ZDF)." Also, I have to say that the Belgians and others who may be thinking of something similar jeopardize your participation in European competitions next season, "he added.

In a letter to the European federations, to which some media have had access, Ceferin advises not to end the leagues and he is confident that in the coming months he will be able to play football again. "Any decision to end domestic competitions is at this time hasty and unjustified," says Ceferin in the letter.

Ceferin bets to finish the European competitions and the national leagues in July or August, even if you have to play without an audience. "Soccer without spectators is not the same as soccer with spectators, but in any case it is better that there is soccer without an audience and that it can be seen on television than there is no soccer," he said.

"It should be in July or August. In September or October we could no longer ", he added. In the latter, Ceferin departs from the idea of ​​the president of the Bayern Board of Directors, Karlheinz Rummenigge, who maintains that the season must be ended even if the next one should start in winter.