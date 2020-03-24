UEFA postpones the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Share it:

The future of sports competitions is uncertain. While the world is paralyzed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, one after another, massive events are being canceled or postponed. If a few days ago UEFA, the top European body for football, was holding the Euro Cup for a year, now it is the turn of the three grand finals of continental club tournaments: Europa League and Champions League, the latter in its male and female format.

Although the delay of Euro 2020, which will become Euro 2021, could make room for the celebration of a late season (remember that local leagues are also paralyzed and you have to find holes in the calendar if you want to end), It will not be in the month of May, as originally planned:

Men's Champions League Final: Ataturk Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, May 30.

Women's Champions League Final: Viola Park, Vienna, Austria, May 24

Europa League Final: Arena Gdansk, Poland, May 27

According to the official statement from UEFA:

"No decision has yet been made on the reorganized dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call between European football stakeholders, chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, will discuss the options. Available. The group has already started their calendar review. Announcements will be made in due course. "

It seems that we will have to go a long season without football in order to end this pandemic that is affecting us all. Initiatives such as the Ibai Llanos charity tournament will undoubtedly help to make the quarantine time more enjoyable and to the objective of not leaving home to stop the infected curve.

Other sports events that are in the air are the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, scheduled for this summer, once the International Olympic Committee has announced that they will take appropriate measures to protect and safeguard the integrity of athletes.