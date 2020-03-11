UEFA plans to move the Euro Cup to June 2021

UEFA plans to move the Euro Cup multi-site that is scheduled for this summer of 2020 to next summer, as of June 2021, for the crisis unleashed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the European organization they have been evaluating in recent weeks the idea of modify your initial plan regarding the continental tournament at the national team level in the face of the threat of the Coronavirus.

As Cadena SER has learned, the idea they have in mind today is to move the tournament to next summer. We will have to pay attention to news that may occur with this pandemic in the coming days.

Spain – Germany, close to suspension

In addition, it should also be said that the meeting between Spain and Germany which is scheduled for next March 26 at the Wanda Metropolitano, it is very possible that it will not be disputed even behind closed doors.