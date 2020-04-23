UEFA outlines plan to end European leagues and competitions

Share it:

The UEFA Executive Committee, gathered in videoconference, will live this Thursday one of his most important sessions of the last decade, since he will try to find the possible formulas, if the circumstances finally allow it, to finish the competitions of the 2019-2020 season, both national and Champions League and Europa League, paralyzed and still with an uncertain future due to the global pandemic caused by the outbreak of cororonavirus.

The unanimous sentiment of the Executive is clear: try end competitions 2019-20, although some countries (Belgium, The Netherlands) have already announced the closure to their national tournaments. And although there are still many doubts about the advance of the pandemic or the decisions that the respective governments will adopt about the return to a "certain normality" within their territory, and how this will affect sport in general, in this case, football in particular.

Soccer in July and August

How come advancing the SER In the last few weeks, it is thought to activate the summer months (July, August), in other years dedicated to mere preparation tournaments and start seasons), delaying the start of the next campaign.

As reported this Wednesday Jordi Martí, the national leagues are committed to end in July so that the European competitions are held in August although they were left free on Sundays of that month in case some countries still need dates to finish the championships.

Finish the competitions

The objective is not to leave the competitions halfway and to resume them when the health authorities allow it. This same Tuesday, UEFA itself recommended it to the secretaries-general of the 55 member associations, with whom it met on Tuesday by videoconference. The intention is to end the national competitions of First division and of Cup.

In Spain the dispute of the Cup final is still pending, which should have been played this past Saturday in Seville between the Real Sociedad and Athletic. It is a game that conditions the scene of the teams that will play next season in Europe.

Without spectators

The president of the European football organization himself, Aleksander Ceferin, in statements to various media did not hesitate to recognize that sse could play "behind closed doors". "Better to play without spectators than not to do it at all," he said, for example, to the Italian newspaper. Corriere della Sera, where he also showed his hope in being able to resume the competitions and finish before the arrival of next September.

And this Wednesday, in previous contacts with representatives of the clubs and employers, the will of the parties to close the season before September has been reaffirmed, logically whenever circumstances so advise. The will of the integral parts of the world of the ball, then, is unanimous: to play.

The planned schedule

In this framework, on Thursday the Executive must analyze the feasibility of a kind of calendar that, as the TO BE In the last two days, it can go through two routes: closing national competitions in July, and leaving the Champions League and the Europa League for August. In both ways, playing during the week and on weekends, respecting the 72 hours between game and game that the players request.

The Executive will also analyze the opposite case: what can happen in the event that activity cannot be resumed. And, above all, it will have the hot potato to decide what happens to the Champions League and the Europa League, since the desire seems to be that in the respective national competition each respective federation decides. Of course, you also want a unanimous decision.

A decision that must also affect the criteria for participation in upcoming continental competitions of clubs, provided that this campaign is closed. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of Luis Rubiales has already given his opinion on the criteria he intended to adopt on the representation of Spanish clubs in the next campaign in the Champions League and Europa League, and that they did not stop raising criticism.

