UEFA optimistic about the Spanish League: "We will see the end of the championship"

The president of the UEFASlovenian Alekxander Ceferin, trusts that national competitions, including the Spanish and Italian leagues, can conclude this season, although he remembers that it will depend on whether the evolution of the pandemic of Covid-19 it allows it without health risks.

"I am optimistic that we will see the end of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we are going to see the end of the Italian championship, and I am optimistic in general, "said Ceferin in an interview published today by the Slovenian newspaper Ekipa.

The UEFA president made it clear that he cannot guarantee that will happen, and that everything will depend on the situation in each country and "if the circumstances are certain enough that playing football does not endanger anyone."

If it is not possible to resume the game, the head of European football said that there will be look for other ways to determine the winner of each championship, but that, for the moment, the priority is to find ways to complete the competitions.

A special mention made of Liverpool, who leads the Premier League with an enormous advantage. "I see no way to leave Liverpool without the title," said Cerefin in that interview, in which he insists that if the competition is resumed "it is almost certain" that "the reds" will win, taking into account that They are 25 points ahead of second placed Manchester United.

"However, if it couldn't be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and in some key, and then they should determine the champions. And of course, again, I don't see a scenario other than Liverpool, "he said.

According to the Champions LeagueCeferin indicated that UEFA does not rule out any option, although he acknowledged that it is too soon to announce anything.