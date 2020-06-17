UEFA made the return of the Champions League and the Europa League official: where and when will the tournaments be played in a pandemic

Share it:

UEFA has already chosen venues and dates to resume the Champions League and Europa League for the 2019/20 season (REUTERS)

Finally the UEFA has revealed the great unknowns pending on the continuity of the Champions and the Europa League, the highest club tournaments in Europe, which had been paused since March due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The agency has designated Portugal and Germany as venues for these contests, which will inevitably change format and where the meetings will take place with the strict health protocols and without public.

After a meeting of his Executive committee, the same one that decided to postpone the Eurocup next year, it was determined that in the Champions League, the eighths will first be completed in their corresponding stages. From August 7th the rewards of Manchester City-Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon, Barcelona-Naples and Bayern Munich-Chelsea.

Then the classifieds will join the Atlético Madrid, Atalanta, Leipzig and PSG at ‘Final 8’ to be played on Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, where unique matches will be played to meet the finalists. The quarterfinals will be played from August 12 and 15, then the semifinals (18 and 19) and the final will be on Sunday August 23rd.

Lisbon's Estadio da Luz will be one of the venues where the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League (REUTERS) is completed

"I am delighted that we can resume almost all our competitions. I am sure that we will not have to endure the absence of the fans for a long time and that they will be allowed to enter the stadiums sooner rather than later, ”he said. Aleksander Čeferin, president of the entity.

In the case of the Europa League, only six of the eight first legs of the round of 16 were played, except for the Seville-Rome and the Inter-Getafe, which will be played in a single match and in a venue to be confirmed, between the August 5 and 6. Once the keys are defined, the competition will move to Germany, where the competition will be completed between August 10 and 21 with matches in Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

The UEFA It has also confirmed that stages of San Mamés and Anoeta, in the Spanish cities of Bilbao and San Sebastián, will be the venues for the Women's Champions. While, Hungary has been chosen as the seat of the European Super Cup, whose next edition will be 24th September in Budapest, and the group stage of the 2020/21 edition of the Champions League will start on October 20.

An overview of the UEFA virtual press conference led by President Aleksander Ceferin (REUTERS)

All qualifying matches will have overtime and penalties in case of a tie at the end of regular playing timeIn addition, the teams may register three new players in their List A but they will have to be already registered and eligible footballers in the current season. The rule of five substitutions who introduced the IFAB temporarily, while the number of substitutions for next season will be only three again.

