UEFA finalizes its proposal to end competitions suspended by the coronavirus

UEFA and the Federations will meet on Tuesday to determine the roadmap to resume the European championships after the coronavirus crisis. The general secretaries will present to federations a plan for the Champions Legue and the Europa League, but also for the national leagues.

The European entity is will meet electronically with the 55 federations so that this Thursday the Executive Committee design a fixed plan, depending on having the approval of the European Union and the governments of each country regarding health matters.

One of UEFA's goals is for the Champions League tEnd on August 29, in Istanbul and behind closed doors.

