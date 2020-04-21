Sports

UEFA finalizes its proposal to end competitions suspended by the coronavirus

April 21, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

UEFA and the Federations will meet on Tuesday to determine the roadmap to resume the European championships after the coronavirus crisis. The general secretaries will present to federations a plan for the Champions Legue and the Europa League, but also for the national leagues.

The European entity is will meet electronically with the 55 federations so that this Thursday the Executive Committee design a fixed plan, depending on having the approval of the European Union and the governments of each country regarding health matters.

One of UEFA's goals is for the Champions League tEnd on August 29, in Istanbul and behind closed doors.



The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.