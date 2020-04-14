UEFA Executive Committee to decide schedule of competitions in Europe

He UEFA Executive Committee, which is not yet convened although it will be soon, will be the one that will decide the competition schedule, if they return, in Europe. Everything FIFA says is indicative but not binding.

After the meeting of the 55 UEFA federations two weeks ago, as we already mentioned, the Champions could have eleven matches that would be behind closed doors (four eighths, four fourths, two semifinals and the final, because quarterfinals and semifinals would be a single match) and that would be between July and August. All this would have to have the approval of the European Union.

August 3 It is the deadline for the federations to give UEFA the teams participating in the next edition of the Champions League and the Europa League. If some federation has not sent the participating teams, it will be UEFA's own decision, something that the clubs do not quite understand.