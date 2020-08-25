UEFA confirmed that the European Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla will be played with an audience

Share it:

A postcard of the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the venue for the match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla FC

Way to the European Super Cup, who will star in the Bayern Munich and Sevilla FC next September 24, UEFA assured that the match to be played in the Puskas Arena of Budapest will be played with the presence of the public. Through a statement, the entity that manages football in the Old Continent, confirmed that 30 percent of the stadium capacity will be enabled “In order to accurately study the impact of fans on the Return of Soccer Protocol.”

At the same time, the body chaired by the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, confirmed that “All other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice, as initially decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on 9 July 2020”says a fragment of the writing that was published on the different association platforms.

It is important to remember that the definition of the European Super Cup will be disputed by the two most recent champions of the continental competition. For the final of the Europa League, Julen Lopetegui’s Seville was consecrated after beating Antonio Conte’s Inter in the city of Cologne, Germany. For his part, the other protagonist of the game to be played in the capital of Hungary, will be the Bayern Munich, who beat Paris Saint Germain in the last match of the Final 8 of the Champions League that was played in Lisbon, Portugal.

The trophy for the winner of the European Super Cup (REUTERS / Murad Sezer)

“While it has been important to show that football can continue in difficult times, without fans, football has lost some of its character. We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot who will begin to see the return of the fans to our matches ”, explained Ceferin in the report presented by the entity.

“We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures that guarantee the health of all those who attend and participate in the match. We will not take risks with the safety of the people, “warned the UEFA boss.

The Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, announced that he will try to play with 30 percent of spectators in the definition of the European Super Cup (EFE)



The 2020 final of the European Super Cup will be the 45th edition of the trophy that brings together the two winners of the top club football competitions in the Old Continent. The last definition was played by Liverpool versus el Chelsea the then Italian coach Maurizio Sarri. After equalizing 2-2 in regulation time, penalties determined that those led by Jürgen Klopp were the winners of the trophy that was played in the Vodafone Park, located in the city of Besiktas, Turkey.

Among the most successful in the history of the Super Cup are the Barcelona FC and the AC Milan, both with five consecrations per side. They are closely followed by Real Madrid and the aforementioned Liverpool, winner of the last 2019 edition.

