UEFA confirmed that Barcelona will be able to host Napoli for the Champions League in its stadium despite the outbreak of coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A common scene in football: hygiene measures in stadiums (Photo: Reuters)

As some nations around the world try to pick up on some sort of flash of normalcy in the midst of the pandemic, the coronavirus is still lurking at every step they take. The best example in the world of football is being given these days in Barcelona, after a series of sprouts were located in the region. This situation set off alarms at UEFA offices and in Naples, when there are only eight days left for the duel between the teams for the Champions League.

The match will be held on Saturday August 8 and will be the return of the round of 16 after the 1-1 draw in Italy on February 25. With the situation under control, Spain moved towards a new normality that allowed planning this pending duel in the Camp Nou before the so-called “Final 8” to be held in full in Lisbon from mid-August.

However, doubts began to arise about what was a fact: Will Barcelona play the rematch with Napoli in the Camp Nou? As reported by the Catalan media RAC1, UEFA is in contact with the Health Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya to find out first hand how the situation is in the Catalan region and finally, the entity published a statement on the case.

Soccer in Spain restarted on June 11 (Photo: Reuters)

"The match is scheduled to be played in Barcelona as planned. We are monitoring the situation and in contact with the competent local authorities, ”said the organization on Thursday, which also contacted the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) today.

"I call UEFA all the time, but it's embarrassing. You hear great fears from Spain and they pass the subject. How long would it take to say that we play in Portugal, Germany or Switzerland? If they decided that the Champions League will be played in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, we could also go there. I don't understand why we should go to a city that currently has big problems, ”Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis had shot at various media after a Lega Series A meeting in Milan.

The territories of Catalonia and Aragon are the more "affected" by sprouts as detailed in the media The vanguard. These two foci are closely followed by all parts of Spain because the decisions made there are the ones that could be carried out elsewhere if the outbreaks are accentuated. Both regions are testing a plan that tries to avoid restrictive confinement and seek to contain the situation with more flexible measures that do not have as much impact on economic activity. Health reported that they currently exist 412 active outbreaks among which more than 4870 cases positive for coronavirus: the 60% of these patients are divided between Catalonia and Aragon.

The UEFA also contacted the RFEF secretary for strategic organization and international relations, Jorge Mowinckel, today to obtain information, since Spain will also host the final phase of the Women's Champions League from August 21 to 30 in San Sebastián and Bilbao, and its planning, just as Barça-Naples continues as planned.

It should be noted that in addition to all this context at the country level, Spanish football coexists with a situation that dominates the covers of sports newspapers. After learning of a positive case of Covid-19 in the Real Madrid, were also reported infected in Seville, Almeria and Saragossa, taking into account the focus that was in the Fuenlabrada.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

"Setién leaves me doubts as a coach, he makes changes that he doesn't understand"

David Beckham's plan to take a figure from Barcelona to the MLS without paying a single dollar

Rivaldo, forceful about the scandal between Arthur and Barcelona: "I'm sure Setien wanted to have it available"