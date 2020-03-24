UEFA announces postponement of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League finals

UEFA has made official this Monday 23 March the postponement of the finals of its main competitions, which were to take place in May 2020, due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus

They will not be disputed neither the final of the Champions League nor the final of the women's Champions League nor the final of the Europa League. They have announced that these three events are currently undated.

Here the UEFA statement

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA today formally made the decision to postpone the following matches, which were originally scheduled for May 2020:

UEFA Women's Champions League final

UEFA Europa League final

UEFA Champions League final

No decision has yet been made on the new dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the video conference between all sides of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, will analyze the options available. The group has already begun to examine the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.