UEFA acknowledges that it is studying options to play the Champions in July and August

This Saturday Aleksandr Ceferin, UEFA president, made a statement to German television 'ZDF', which was echoed by numerous media outlets for one of the phrases. "The Champions League must end before August 3."

This Sunday UEFA has issued an official statement denying that Ceferin said such a thing and acknowledges that they are studying options for play games in July and August if necessary.

Recall that UEFA recognized that as soon as possible it could be played in June and that the priority is to finish the national leagues before playing the remainder of the Champions League and the Europa League, two pieces of news advanced at the time by 'El Larguero'.

Here the UEFA statement

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin is reported to have told ZDF in Germany that the Champions League must end before August 3. This is not true. The president was very clear about not setting exact dates for the end of the season. UEFA is currently discussing all options for completing the domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group established on 17 March. The main priority of all members of the working group is to preserve public health. After that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options to play matches in July and August if necessary are currently being studied, depending on restart dates and permission from national authorities.