Udinese Calcio announces the arrival in eSports with its team

Surprisingly, theUdinese Calcio has just announced its intention to join the world of eSports and, therefore, will shortly start a particular tournament with the aim of identifying the most suitable players to join their team.

In the auditorium of the football team stadium, the Dacia Arena, a tournament will be held from 11 to 12 February 2020, during which numerous e-gamers will challenge each other so as to get noticed and have a chance to be hired in the official Udinese Calcio team. The tournament in question will take place exclusively on PlayStation 4 and will involve two major publishers: Konami with his eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 ed Electronic Arts with FIFA 20.

Registration for the tournament is already open and will remain until 19:00 on Saturday 8 February 2020. Pending the discovery of the competition program, which will be announced by 12:00 on Monday, we remind you that the the only requirement to register for the tournament on the official website is to be at least 16 years old. It was then announced that a press conference will be held on Tuesday 11 February at 16:00 where the company will officially present its video game project.

In case you are interested in participating in the event, know that you just need to fill in the form on the official website of the sports team with all the required data and wait for a response.

Speaking of football and eSport, we remind you that in the last few hours the well-known player Gareth Bale founded his own eSportiva company which is called Ellevens Esports.