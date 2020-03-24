 Uderzo, one of the creators of Asterix and Obelix, dies at 92

Share it:

The world of comics, and specifically the European world with which we grew up a lot, must regret a great loss today. The Gauls are finally orphaned when the death of Albert Uderzo, creator of Asterix and Obelix together with René Goscinny, and who was the only father that the famous Gauls already had after the death of Goscinny in 1977.

The drawer passed away this past Tuesday at his home in Paris at age 92, and although the current pandemic is affecting the elderly, Uderzo's family has confirmed that his death was due to "a cardiac crisis unrelated to the coronavirus."

Uderzo began to say goodbye to Asterix and Obelix a decade ago, when the adventure was published in 2009 "Asterix and Obelix, the golden book". Five years ago, the witness passed to Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad, who are currently in charge of carrying out the new adventures that come out every two years from the pair of Gauls that have conquered many countries. 61 years after that first comic was first published, "The Adventures of Asterix the Gaul", we have to dismiss this great cartoonist. Rest in peace.