UD Las Palmas donates medical supplies to help fight coronavirus

The staff of UD Las Palmas, through one of its captains, Aythami Artiles, has made available to the City of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria donated medical supplies by the island team to help in the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19).

The material, whose delivery has been channeled by the 'Peña 16 Aythami Artiles', consists of 500 masks, 1,000 gloves, 25 liters of specific coronavirus cleaning products, six liters of hydroalcohol gel, two boxes of disposable stretcher rolls, as well like a hundred cookie jars.

His destiny will be Civil Protection volunteers They are in permanent contact with the population through the different social services activated by the city council since the state of alarm was decreed to protect and care for the most vulnerable people.

The event was chaired this Friday by the city's mayor, Augusto Hidalgo, and the Councilor for Security and Emergencies, Josué Íñiguez; Civil Protection volunteers; the president of the Peña 16 Aythami Artiles, Nalini Daryanani, and Carmelo Molina, from Grupo Power.

gentleman appreciated the help provided by the footballers and coaching staff of the yellow team "to deal with this situation, and which will help the population that is having the worst."

Volunteers are conducting support tasks to the population with the delivery of daily menus at home to people in vulnerable situations, as well as care for the homeless, in addition to collaborating in the distribution of masks in the busiest points of the capital of Gran Canaria.