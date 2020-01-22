UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona: follow the Copa del Rey live

Share it:

Follow Ibiza live – Barcelona

Four. Five'



First Half Final, Ibiza 1, Barcelona 0.

43 '



Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

43 '



Foul by Ángel Rodado (Ibiza).

41 '



Foul by Carles Pérez (Barcelona).

41 '



Francisco Grima (Ibiza) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

38 '



Corner, Ibiza Corner committed by Neto.

38 '



Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Ángel Rodado (Ibiza) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

38 '



Rai Nascimento (Ibiza) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Javi Lara.

29 '



Hand of Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

27 '



Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

27 '



Foul by Gonzalo (Ibiza).

27 '



Javi Lara (Ibiza) right footed shot from more than 30 meters from the left wing is close, but misses to the left.

25 '



Lack of Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

25 '



Ángel Rodado (Ibiza) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24 '



Offside, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

19 '



Offside, Ibiza. Germán Parreño tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodado is caught offside.

18 '



Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

18 '



Miguel Núñez (Ibiza) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

18 '



Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Mariano Gómez.

16 '



Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 '



Foul by Ángel Rodado (Ibiza).

16 '



Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carles Pérez.

14 '



Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Kike López.

13 '



Carles Pérez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13 '



Foul by Miguel Núñez (Ibiza).

10 '



Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 '



Foul by Francisco Grima (Ibiza).

8 '



Gooooool! Ibiza 1, Barcelona 0. Josep Caballé (Ibiza) left footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Javi Pérez.

8 '



Attempt blocked. Javi Pérez (Ibiza) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rai Nascimento.

8 '



Lack of Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

8 '



Ángel Rodado (Ibiza) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

5'



Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5'



Foul by Josep Caballé (Ibiza).

5'



Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5'



Foul by Javi Lara (Ibiza).

4'



Attempt blocked. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

3'



Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3'



Foul by Miguel Núñez (Ibiza).

one'



Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

one'



Foul by Rai Nascimento (Ibiza).





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

The preview of UD Ibiza – FC Barcelona

The UD Ibiza coach, Pablo Alfaro, said Tuesday that the Copa del Rey football is a competition "very democratic, which equals us all", so "many things can happen", in relation to the match that this Wednesday will face the Ibizan against the FC Barcelona.

"With this one-party format, in the field of the humblest club, which in this case is us, it equals a little more," Alfaro said at a press conference. The coach said that from the costumes of the UD Ibiza you live "as one more game", but said that it is a "gift" that football has given them, so he advanced that there will be "all" the staff convened "to reward his professional and magnificent behavior" and because they have "to live together."

As for the initial eleven, he recalled that during this season not many have been repeated alignments, "not to mention any", but guaranteed that the eleven that comes out on Wednesday "will be the best they" can "get" to face "a totem in the football world like Barça."

For his part, the new coach of Barcelona, Quique Setién, left out of the call to be measured this Wednesday at Ibiza forward Lionel messithe midfielder Sergio Busquets and the defense Gerard Piqué.

At the end of these three headlines, to which the Cantabrian coach has decided to reserve for the next league match against Valencia, we must add those of the injured Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembélé.

In the second list of Setién as coach of the Barça team are novelty midfielder Frankie de Jong, who could not play against Granada by penalty, and Barça B players Chumi and Abel Ruiz.

The 18 summoned by Setién for the Barça debut in Copa del Rey are: Ter Stegen, Neto, Lenglet, Umtiti, Chumi, Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Junior, De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Rakitic, Arthur, Riqui Puig, Griezmann, Carles Pérez, Ansu Fati and Abel Ruiz.