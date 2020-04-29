UCM: A connection between Shang-Chi and Black Panther revealed

Share it:

TOwarning! Possible Shang-Chi spoilers ahead.

We will still take a long time to enjoy Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of the next UCM films and whose release is currently scheduled for May 2021. However, those who are wanting to know more about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in luck. A possible connection to Black Panther, the 2018 movie, has been revealed through a video from the set.

The thing is that, as reported in Inverse, a Twitter user who used the username @charlesbassf mentioned YouTuber Grace Randolph in a video that they both filmed on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Sydney, located in Australia. All this, before the pandemic paralyzed production.

This is what @charlesbassf comments in the message of his publication: "It appears that the characters from Simu and Akwafina arrive at what appeared to be a 'hidden club / nightclub facility' in China.". You can see the tweet as well as the video below. We warn again that it contains possible spoilers. For those who want to go completely virgin to the premiere.

As you have seen, in the video an off-screen voice (either director Destin Daniel Cretton or one of his deputy directors) gives rise to the "action", leading several nightclubs to leave a gloomy building covered in construction bamboo. Two figures, apparently the actors Simu Liu and Awkwafina, are dressed in normal street clothes to observe the building from the outside. After a few seconds, that voice asks for a cut.

The most Marvel fans will have already appreciated the connection. And the scene has some similarities to a pivotal scene in the 2018 Black Panther movie. Like Shang-Chi, T'Challa also do undercover work when they attend a casino / nightclub in a discreet location in Busan, Korea. from the south. Under normal conditions it could be a fluke. But only time will tell this time.