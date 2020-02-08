Ubisoft's Skull & Bones will not be released until at least the first half of 2021

Share it:

The ambitious Skull & Bones it seems to have completely disappeared from the spotlight: during the last shareholder conference, Ubisoft announced that it is planning to launch five AAA games by March 2021, but Skull & Bones is not included.

To the three games already known (Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine) for the next fiscal year are added two AAAs not yet announced but that according to Jason Schreier of Kotaku will actually be the new episodes of Assassin's Creed and Far Cry.

With a lineup already outlined for the period between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, there seems to be no room for Skull & Bones at least until the next fiscal year. Schreier let it be known that the development of the game seems having encountered many problems and immediately different reboot, a confusing situation that prompted the creative director to abandon the project at the end of 2018.

Skull & Bones thus joins Beyond Good & Evil 2 in the list of Ubisoft games announced for a few years and then disappeared from the spotlight, even Michel Ancel's creature is still without a launch date and the hope of seeing the two titles during the current generation of consoles is apparently very small.