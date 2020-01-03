Ubisoft working on a triple A for VR: is it the new Splinter Cell?

Share it:

For quite a while now, rumors have continued to sprout about the possible new episode of Splinter Cell, which could be currently in production at one of the numerous Ubisoft studios around the world.

The French company, according to the latest rumors, would be working on a very important project dedicated exclusively to owners of a helmet for the virtual reality. From some job ads it was possible to find out how Ubisoft is looking for a Build Engineer, a Lead Character Artist, a Technical Artist it's a VFX Artist for a triple A for VR. Given the importance of the project, it is difficult (but not impossible) that it may be a smaller or completely new IP and, consequently, many people think that the game in question is precisely the much talked about Splinter Cell that we are talking about now for months. There are also those who think it is a spin-off of the serious Assassin's Creed, but considering the recent rumors on AC Kingdom / Ragnarok the hypothesis of the return of Sam Fisher with a VR title seems much more credible

Waiting to find out more details on the mysterious title, which in all probability will be revealed on the occasion of E3 2020, we remind you that Ubisoft Montreal has recently canceled a game of which no detail is known.