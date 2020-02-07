Ubisoft will launch five new AAAs between April 2020 and March 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next fiscal year of Ubisoft, between March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, will feature a total of five new AAAs in the market. Three of them are known and the other two are quite predictable.

We are sorry to tell you that none of the five games is going to be Beyond Good and Evil 2 or the return of other great disappeared like Rayman or Splinter Cell, instead it is known that three of them will be Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Gods and Monsters

The remaining two have been uncovered by the most reputable insider in the industry, but you could also have imagined them looking back a little. Jason Schereier of Kotaku says that the two unannounced games are the rumored Assassin's Creed set in the Viking era and a new Far Cry.

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (It's AC and Far Cry.) Https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

"We have evolved our organizational structure in recent months to reinforce our attention in titles of great potential and we are very excited about the idea of ​​launching five new AAAs between 2020 and 2021", Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, told shareholders.

During a part of the presentation the CEO confirmed that they have no plans to release Beyond Good and Evil 2 during this period, so it seems that the development is still going for a long time.

Previously the delay of Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Gods and Monsters was announced in what is estimated to be a movement to take these three games to the new generation without abandoning the versions for the current consoles with its park of millions of users

If Jason's information proves to be incorrect, instead of Far Cry, Skull & Bones is being talked about, another game that is eternally delayed and that at the time seemed quite ambitious.