Ubisoft: up to 75% discount on the best games, only for a limited period

On the Ubisoft store they are available new discounts on the best video games of the French publisher, the new offers will allow you to save up to 75% on the price of many titles belonging to series such as Far Cry, Assassin's Creed and many others.

Among the games on offer we mention Far Cry 3 at 3 euros, Far Cry 5 at 9 euros, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition at 9.99 euros, Far Cry 4 at 6 euros, Assassin's Creed Odyssey at 19.80 euros and still discounts on For Honor, UNO , Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition, Heroes of Might and Magic III Complete Edition, Assassin's Creed Origins, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Rayman Legends, The Crew 2, Valiant Hearts The Great War, Watch Dogs 2, Anno 2205, Far Cry Primal, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations and many other Ubisoft titles.

The promotion involves full games, DLC, expansions and Season Pass, there are hundreds of games on offer only for a limited period, we advise you to go to the Ubisoft Online store to see all the products at a discounted price, if you are interested, hurry before it is too late.