Ubisoft: two executives suspended after misconduct investigations

Earthquake in the entertainment industry. After Chris Avellone's move away from Dying Light 2, which according to a woman's testimony would have been guilty of sexual harassment, similar charges have also involved Ubisoft executives and Ubisoft executives.

On June 22 the Product and Brand Marketing Manager Andrien Gbinigie was charged with sexual assault, which he later denied in a post on Medium now unavailable. A few days later, on June 24, the Creative Director Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ashraf Ismail announced that she has left Ubisoft following allegations of infidelity.

After these events, on June 25 the French company launched investigations using external consultants to shed light on the behavior of its employees, and apparently they have already produced the first results. According to Bloomberg two executives have been suspended, i Vice Presidents Tommy François and Maxime Béland. Both held a high-profile position, since they oversaw game development in Ubisoft's international studios. According to the report, François and Béland had received at least three misconduct charges each, and are currently under investigation. In a statement sent to GameSpot, an Ubisoft spokesman confirmed the suspension of the two executives, but made it clear that no further comments will be made during the investigation.