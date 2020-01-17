Ubisoft report: editorial breakthrough for the Splinter Cell and AC software house?

Share it:

In October last year, the top management Ubisoft they had highlighted the desire to concentrate on the creation of unique games, focusing on a greater differentiation of their productions.

In this regard, interesting rumors now come. As reported by the editorial staff of VGCin fact, an operation is underway restructuring of the Ubisoft editorial team. Citing its sources, the portal reports some changes underway regarding the composition and organization of the team, currently composed of approx one hundred people and in charge of supervise and offer a unified framework and direction to the productions of the various software house development teams.

According to what learned from VGC, an expansion of the team is underway, with the aim of making it the Ubisoft line-up is more varied. The team will continue to be led by Serge Hascoet, but will increase the number of vice-presidents, who will enjoy greater decision-making autonomy. This last, seven professionals, will see them assigned a franchise each. Among these, it is reported, will include both staff already present, including Tommy Francois, but also new entries, among which they are mentioned in particular Patrick Plourde (Child of Light) is Maxime Béland (Splinter Cell), which would rejoin Ubisoft after a year in Epic specifically to play the role.

Looking forward to any confirmations or denials from Ubisoft, we invite you to interpret the information with due caution. In closing, we report that the software house has recently been the protagonist of several rumors, related to the possible return of Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia,