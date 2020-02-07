Ubisoft prepares for the next gen: revealed the release period of five triple A games

Share it:

In presenting Ubisoft's latest financial results, the CEO Yves Guillemot has set the launch period for five triple A video games destined to arrive on PC and console (both of this and the next generation) between the end of 2020 and the first half of 2021.

At the last meeting with the shareholders, the CEO of Ubisoft, in consultation with the company's financial director Frederick Duguet, have discussed upcoming releases and confirmed that the company is currently working on, among others, five video games that can be called "the most important blockbusters".

Among these games, we can certainly ascribe the already announced Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine, with the unknown represented by the several times postponed Beyond Good and Evil 2 (on which, however, Ubisoft's prompt denial came) and the rumored Assassin's Creed Ragnarok and Splinter Cell.

According to Guillemot and Duguet, three of these five unspecified triple A titles will arrive on the market just in time for the start of the most important commercial period of 2020, i.e. between October and December of this year. The other two Ubisoft blockbusters will be launched between January and March 2021.

In communicating this important news to Ubisoft's shareholders, Duguet makes it clear that this decision was made by the company without taking into account the choices made by the competition: more information on these titles will be shared in a few months. In this regard, Guillemot explains that theE3 2020 Sara "a great opportunity to show the quality of our titles and the goodness of the nextgen consoles, which will be a huge catalyst for the momentum of the industry in 2020 and beyond".