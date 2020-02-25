Ubisoft plans to turn Rainbow Six Siege into a free game

Share it:

Have long since come into Rainbow Six Siege It represents a minimum economic expense due to the low price of the standard edition of the title and the multiple offers to which it is frequently subjected. Perhaps for this reason in Ubisoft they are thinking of turning it into a free game.

For practical purposes, the change would be minimal given that the game's business model has long been through the purchase of new agents that are being launched with each new competitive season and content.

Even so, the development team has to fight a major problem related to opening the game access to everyone. Its about smurfing, a very common practice among veteran players.

This practice consists of entering with a new account to take advantage of less experienced players and get easy victories. It is something that great competitive games have banned and have become grounds for expulsion from their services.

In the case of Ubisoft they do not plan to expel anyone for using a secondary account to play in this way, but they do want to work in a good way to avoid this practice to make the game environment more enjoyable. It is one of the things they want to control before deciding if they have everything they need to make the leap to the free model.

In this game the skill level is determined by the MMR, a system that takes into account the victories you have achieved to match rivals at your level. The problem is that it is very easy to dodge and it is enough to let yourself lose a few games in order to continue abusing less experienced players. To correct this, the study will implement improvements in this system that go through collecting more data and detecting players who lose on purpose. One way of doing this is also accounting for the eliminations they get in each game and their aim, as well as their casualty / death ratio.

