Ubisoft officially announces Assassin's Creed Valhalla

After 8 hours of live watching Bosslogic create a magnificent art that has been making it increasingly clear that the next era would be Viking, the title has finally been confirmed, being one of the most popular with Ragnarok; Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

This is finally the complete art of Bosslogic in which you can see on the left side of the composition a series of viking ships, surely on the way to one of his looting and on the right a skirmish between factions. Those two game mechanics would correspond to what we saw playable in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, though there will again be a temporary leap to a later time.

Those accustomed to Norse mythology will know that Valhalla refers to the Nordic paradise. It was the place to which Odin took half of the troops fallen in combat (the other half was carried by Freyja to Folkvangr) to remain at his disposal to fight in Ragnarok, the end of the world for this mythology.

The official announcement in which the first details of the game will be presented beyond the title, image of the protagonist and historical period will be made tomorrow April 30 at 5:00 p.m. (CEST time). Ubisoft has promised that we will see the presentation trailerLet's hope that also with some gameplay included to see if the change of setting implies the novelty of some unprecedented mechanics in the veteran saga.

From here we call on you to follow us all the IGN news today, where we will have content dedicated to this new installment that today has finally confirmed its title.