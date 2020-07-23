Ubisoft: moods around Yves Guillemot, despite a record quarter

Share it:

Ubisoft's Q1 2020 has been absolutely positive with record numbers for the French manufacturer, however this was not enough to allay the controversy linked to the figure of Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO of the transalpine publisher.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year Ubisoft cashed 410 million euros (+ 30.5%) against a forecast of revenue of € 335 million. The data was revealed by Guillemot himself during a (virtual) conference with the shareholders, who said they were worried about the scandals that have hit Ubisoft in recent weeks.

What was the role of Yves Guillemot in this affair? Some executives have been suspended for inappropriate conduct and harassment, including close friends of the CEO and collaborators of the CEO for over twenty years. The shareholders raised many doubts, wondering if the President was aware of these behaviors or not, and in the first case if he worked well enough to resolve the problem.

For his part, Guillemot replied that "every time we received reports of inappropriate conduct, we intervened promptly. I want Ubisoft to be a safe workplace and will continue to strive to ensure that this vision is respected, I have never betrayed my values ​​related to loyalty and respect and I do not intend to compromise of any kind with those who demonstrate offline behavior with my ethical and moral values."

The President of the French house he reiterated not to favoritism, as evidenced by the layoff of some of the company's leading names and trusted collaborators for decades. Finally, Guillemot closed his speech reassuring everyone on the price of Ubisoft games for PS5 and Xbox Series X, no increase is expected in the initial phase while adequate assessments will be made thereafter.