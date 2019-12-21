Ubisoft Montreal: after three years of development, canceled a mysterious video game

Share it:

From the pages of his official Twitter profile, Ubisoft programmer Louis de Carufel informs us of the cancellation of a mysterious video game that has been in development for three years at the famous Ubisoft Montreal subsidiary.

"I just learned that the project I've been working on for the past 3 years has been canceled", we read in the first of a long series of messages that de Carufel has published (e subsequently removed) on social media.

Also from the Ubisoft programmer we learn that the cancellation of the title was not followed by any dismissal or transfer of personnel between the internal offices of the transalpine company, as he explains by stating that "The beauty of being part of Ubisoft Montreal is that nobody in our team has lost their jobs! Each of the more than 200 people on the team will be reassigned to an existing project in the studio (there are over 15 of them). We can therefore choose on which one we prefer to work on! ".

At the time of writing, no rumors have emerged about this project, from the number of platforms on which it should have seen the light to the possible connection with other Ubisoft titles. We do not know, therefore, if it is the space sci-fi game Pioneer, the most talked about Splinter Cell on nextgen or a title related to rumors on Assassin's Creed Kingdom.