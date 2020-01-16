Ubisoft Milano is hiring staff for a new triple A title

Share it:

Ubisoft Milan is one of the most active and recognized Italian development studios in the world, also thanks to the splendid work done with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the strategic crossover between the world of Super Mario and that of the Rabbids, appreciated both by the public and by critics.

It is good news, therefore, that there is something boiling about the aforementioned study, given that according to some job announcements shared also by the director Davide SolianiUbisoft Milan is looking for staff for a "Prestigious trilpa A title". In particular, the studio would be hiring 3D artists and animators.

For the moment it is still unclear what they are about to get to work, although many have obviously immediately thought of a sequel to Mario + Rabbids, given the success achieved, which, moreover, has been talking about for some time. But it could also be something else. There are those who talk about a new one Donkey Kong, of one StarFox, a completely new IP or maybe something even outside the world Nintendo. We'll see.

What do you think? What would you entrust to the Italian study? You would like one Mario + Rabbids sequel or would you prefer something totally different? In the meantime, to learn more about their previous work, take a look at our review of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.