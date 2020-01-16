Ubisoft Milan, authors of Mario + Rabbids, work on a “prestigious triple A”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ubisoft Milan, team in charge of the successful Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, you are in the active search for a 3D animator for your next project, which you define as a “prestigious triple title A"

After selling more than two million units with this latest draft strategy in turns and taking a BAFTA Children’s Awards for the British Academy, the Italian subsidiary of Ubisoft, which has worked in numerous intellectual properties of the company, such as Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and Rainbow Six, Just Dance or deliveries of Assassin's Creed such as Liberation, Rogue, Syndicate and Origins, is now immersed in its next Big project.

Ubisoft Milan, beyond Mario + Rabbids

In the job vacancy they do not specify whether it is a collaboration as an outsourced work by one of the great divisions of Ubisoft or if, on the contrary, the aspect of that video game is equivalent to that of Mario + Rabbids, led by The team of Davide Soliani from beginning to end (you can read here how they managed to convince Nintendo).

There are several things that are safe. On the one hand, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, positively valued the results of Mario + Rabbids and the treatment received by Nintendo from the moment they were given the green light to work with the plumber's license. They were also able to use Star Fox's IP to integrate Fox McCloud and other characters in the Starlink title: Battle for Atlas. They were open to more collaborations in the future.

In any case, as much as there are those who want a sequel to that title or a completely new video game by Ubisoft Milan with a Nintendo license, there is no indication or information about it. Nor is the current status of that project known.

It is necessary to wait, however, for a great event like E3 2020, where if there are no last minute changes there will be Ubisoft. This edition will take place from June 9 to 11 in Los Angeles, California.

Source | Ubisoft