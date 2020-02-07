Ubisoft: lower results due to postponements, good performances for Rainbow Six Siege

Share it:

During the course of October last year, the top management of Ubisoft have announced the postponement of Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters.

The securities, originally expected for the period February – March 2020, are still today without a new publication date. Obviously, this choice had an impact on the financial results achieved by the software house during thecurrent fiscal year, which will end on March 31st. This element has recently been recognized by Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO.

In a recent financial meeting, the latter however highlighted the good results recorded in the period October-December thanks to securities already on the market: "Although the current fiscal year is far below our initial expectations, the third fiscal quarter saw excellent performance by several titles already part of ours catalog – in particular Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Crew 2 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – and from the publication of Just Dance 2020 (…)".

On the same occasion, Guillemot also announced that the Ubisoft team has improved its internal organizational structure in order to focus attention on high potential titles, in particular on five new AAA games.