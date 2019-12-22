Ubisoft launches the year-end sales with extra discounts for expenses over 50 euros

Share it:

Ubisoft has inaugurated the year-end sales, and from today offers an additional special offer in an attempt to entice gamers to purchase their products. From today until December 26th an extra 20% discount will be applied for expenses of an amount equal to or greater than 50 euros.

To take advantage of the promotion, just enter the code at the time of purchase UBI20. However, this is not the only offer on the publisher platform: a sort of is expected from December 27th 3×2, that is, with the purchase of three products, the third (the least expensive one) will be free. This time everything will be managed automatically directly at the time of payment, without therefore needing to enter any code.

Finally, until 2 January 2020, a more traditional series of discounts will be active, that is, with a percentage discount depending on the title. In short, a lot of meat on the fire for Ubisoft, whose shop for Christmas seems to have really dressed up. Among the most interesting offers are discounts for special editions of Ghost Recon Breakpoint is Assassin's Creed Odyssey. To find out more about the eventual purchase, on our website you will find both the Ghost Recon Breakpoint review and the Assassin's Creed Odyssey review.

What do you think? Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? To know all the offers in detail and the discounted games, we refer you directly to the Ubisoft website.