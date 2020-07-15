Ubisoft has found two substitutes for Yannis Mallat, a former Ubi Canada manager

Share it:

Yannis Mallat, director of Ubisoft's Canadian division, left the company in early July following the harassment scandal that saw him starring along with other company executives. However, the publisher has already found it new professional figures who will lead the active studies in Canada.

In particular Christophe Derennes he is now in charge of the Montreal studies while Christine Burgess Quemard will manage the other studies in the country. Christophe Derennes has been working in Ubisoft for 23 years as Executive Vice President of production and will take care of managing all the projects developed by the Montreal studios, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Christine Burgess Quemard, former executive director of global production, will instead manage the teams from Halifax, Quedec, Toronto and Winnipeg working over the years on projects such as Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Starlink Battle For Atlas and the future Far Cry 6 , developed by Ubi Toronto.

At the moment the two executives have not received an official appointment but some employees have made it known that they have been informed of the changes at the top, so it is only a matter of time before the company announces the new operational managers of the Canadian division.